Muller joined Atlanta's taxi squad Monday and is expected to be formally recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday in Washington, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta looks set to temporarily expand their rotation to six men with a week and a half left in the regular season, paving the way for Muller to rejoin the big club for the third time this season. The 24-year-old southpaw hasn't been especially effective over his prior two spot starts with Atlanta this season, but he's been one of the International League's more dominant arms in 2022, compiling a 3.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 159:40 K:BB in 134.2 innings. With a strong showing Tuesday, Muller could earn himself another spot start early next week in Miami.