Wright (0-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks across 2.2 innings Thursday' to take the loss against the Nationals. He struck out three.

After an acceptable opening two innings, Wright crumbled in the third, when he allowed seven runs on four hits and three walks before as he was removed with two outs. This shellacking came over three months after his previous MLB outing, in which he allowed six runs in a similar performance. He could get another turn in the rotation, but he'll need to do much better if he wants to stick with the Braves.