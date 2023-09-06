Wright (shoulder) said Wednesday that he expects to make at least one more minor-league rehab start, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wright tallied seven strikeouts and yielded just one hit over 3.2 scoreless innings Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett, but it was only a 50-pitch outing and he'll need to be stretched out a bit more before becoming an option again for Atlanta's rotation. The 27-year-old right-hander has been on the major-league injured list since early May because of a shoulder strain.