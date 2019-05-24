Wright was recalled by the Braves on Friday.

Wright has struggled to a 7.07 ERA in three starts for the Braves this season and has an even worse 7.57 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Gwinnett. He appears to be up as long-relief depth this time around, as outfielder Matt Joyce was placed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move, and the Braves have no current holes in their rotation.

