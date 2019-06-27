The Braves optioned Wright to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Wright's demotion clears a spot on the active roster for Bryse Wilson, who was recalled from Triple-A ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Cubs. The Braves merely brought Wright up earlier this week to provide an extra arm in the bullpen, but he ultimately went unused during his brief stint in the big leagues. Wright will slot back into the rotation at Gwinnett, with whom he's produced a 6.08 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 50.1 innings on the season.

