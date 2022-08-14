Wright (arm) is dealing with right arm fatigue and won't start in the first three games of the upcoming series against the Mets, which begins Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wright allowed one earned run across six innings during his previous start Aug. 10 in Boston, and he'll have his scheduled turn through the rotation pushed back by at least a couple days. Atlanta has yet to announce a starter for Thursday's series finale, though it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will be cleared to take the mound. Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Jake Odorizzi will start the first three games of the series versus New York.