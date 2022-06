Wright (5-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-0 victory over Arizona, giving up three hits and five walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander fought his control but was able to prevent the Diamondbacks from cashing in any of their chances, exiting after 101 pitches (64 strikes), Wright delivered his seventh quality start of the season, and he'll carry a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 66:23 K:BB through 59.2 innings into his next outing.