Wright (16-5) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a 14-2 rout of the Pirates. He struck out eight.

He only faced any kind of threat in the third inning after issuing a two-out walk followed by an Oneil Cruz single, but Kevin Newman lined out straight back to Wright to end the frame. The right-hander generated 15 swinging strikes among his 73 pitches en route to his third straight quality start and his seventh in his last eight outings. Wright will take a 2.99 ERA and 144:41 K:BB through 147.2 innings into his next start.