Wright (9-4) earned the win Wednesday over the Phillies. He allowed a run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Wright was a bit shaky in his last two starts, but he returned to strong pitching Wednesday. His lone mistake was a solo home run to Rhys Hoskins in the third inning. Wright concludes June with 15 runs allowed in 38.1 innings, good for a 3.52 ERA. For the season, he's posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 96:30 K:BB through 92 innings overall. He's projected for a home start versus the Cardinals next week.