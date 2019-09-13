Play

Wright was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Wright hasn't look good in four starts for the Braves this season, giving up 18 runs in 16.2 innings while posting a poor 14:13 K:BB. He's fared better in 21 starts for Gwinnett, though his 4.17 ERA and 1.26 WHIP at the Triple-A level aren't exactly elite numbers. It's not clear if he'll get any chances to start down the stretch.

