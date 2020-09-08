The Braves recalled Wright from their alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Marlins.

Wright will rejoin the rotation as a replacement for Robbie Erlin, who worked in long relief behind starter Ian Anderson in Monday's 5-4 loss in 10 innings. Though the Braves remain high on the 25-year-old's long-term outlook, Wright's early returns at the big-league level haven't been encouraging. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Wright has posted a 7.52 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and a 35:35 K:BB over 40.2 innings.