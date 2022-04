Wright (2-0) picked up the win Friday, giving up four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Marlins. He struck out a career-high 11.

The 26-year-old continues to look like one of the year's breakout pitchers, as Wright fired 67 of 95 pitches for strikes in a dominant performance. Through his first three outings of 2022, the right-hander has two quality starts with a 1.06 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and eye-popping 26:2 K:BB through 17 innings.