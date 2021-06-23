Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed Wright will start Wednesday's series finale against the Mets in New York, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

When Wright was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett a day ago, the prevailing expectation was that he would slot into the rotation as a replacement for the injured Max Fried (finger), but Atlanta waited until after Tuesday's 3-0 win before making the 25-year-old's starting assignment official. A 2017 first-round pick, Wright has made appearances with the big club in each of the past four seasons, but he has yet to establish himself as a long-term fixture in the rotation. Through 20 career appearances (13 starts) with Atlanta, Wright owns a 6.09 ERA (6.37 FIP), 1.63 WHIP and 18.6 percent strikeout rate.