Wright allowed one run on five hits over six innings while striking out six for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Sandwiched around a rough spot start for the big club July 18, Wright has been one of the best pitchers in the International League for nearly two months. The right-hander has won six straight decisions and delivered quality starts in seven of his last eight trips to the mound for Gwinnett, posting a 2.13 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 57:10 K:BB through 50.2 innings over that stretch. Control issues have been a problem for the 23-year-old during his brief stints in Atlanta, but this run of success could give him the confidence he needs to stop nibbling and attack hitters the next time he gets the call.