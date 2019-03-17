Wright allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over four innings while striking out five in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Facing a lineup that featured every big name on the Boston roster expect Andrew Benintendi, Wright gave up a couple of first-inning runs on a J.D. Martinez sac fly and a Xander Bogaerts RBI double, but the young right-hander showed good poise by shaking it off and fanning five batters over his final three frames. He now boasts an amazing 16:2 K:BB through 12 spring innings, and based purely on performance, Wright has earned a spot in the Braves' rotation.