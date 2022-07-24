Wright (12-4) earned the win during Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Angels, allowing two runs on seven hits and eight strikeouts in six innings.

Atlanta jumped out to an early 5-0 lead which allowed Wright to cruise through six easy frames, surrendering single runs in the fourth and fifth while avoiding any sizeable scoring threats. The 26-year-old has logged three straight quality starts -- reigning victorious each contest -- and now sits alone behind Justin Verlander with 12 wins on the campaign. Wright carries a 2.95 ERA and 1.16 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next weekend against Arizona.