Wright will join the Braves as a September callup after his contract was selected Saturday.

Wright is one of a number of highly-touted prospects in the Braves' system. He has long-term potential as a No 2 starter, though he's likely to pitch in a bullpen role down the stretch. The 22-year-old has a 2.51 ERA in 28.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett following a late-July promotion.