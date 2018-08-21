Wright could join the big-league bullpen in September, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves may look to continue to show off their impressive stable of high-end pitching prospects, although it doesn't sound like Wright will get a start. Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett at the end of July, Wright has a 2.81 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 25.2 innings across four starts for the Stripers. He has No. 2 starter upside long term, but could be deadly in short bursts out of the bullpen. Look for him to join the big-league rotation at some point in 2019.

