Wright (4-3) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five across 6.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

Wright breezed through his entire outing, but the bullpen allowed two inherited runners to score to sour his line. Despite tallying only five strikeouts, Wright managed 15 swinging strikes across 92 total pitches. Wright has now allowed more than three earned runs in only one of his nine starts this season, and he has maintained a 2.68 ERA and 61:18 K:BB across 53.2 frames.