Wright didn't factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four in a 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Both runs scored on solo shots by Jorge Alfaro and Pete O'Brien, but otherwise Wright breezed to a quality start, throwing 46 of 77 pitches for strikes. The rookie right-hander will try again for his first big-league win Thursday, at home against the Mets.