Braves' Kyle Wright: Dominant start to spring
Wright allowed one hit and struck out five over three scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "He was really, really good," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the game. "When you look at stuff, he was really good. I think he's more versed, he's more ready for this fight than he was a year ago. He's got another year under his belt, experiencing what he's experienced."
The 24-year-old right-hander has yet to give up a run through five innings to begin the spring with a 7:0 K:BB. Wright's fast start is a continuation of his impressive run in the second half last year at Triple-A Gwinnett, and the organization's No. 3 fantasy prospect is an early leader in the race to win one of the two open spots in Atlanta's Opening Day rotation.
