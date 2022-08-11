Wright (14-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out five.

Wright allowed at least one baserunner in five of his six innings, but the 26-year-old was able to work his way out of trouble more times than not. The only blemish for the right-hander came in the fifth, when he allowed back-to-back hits to lead off the inning, but he escaped with only one run allowed after inducing a run-scoring double play from Tommy Pham. It was certainly a solid bounce-back performance for Wright after he allowed a career-high four home runs during last Thursday's loss to the Mets. Across 22 starts (134.2 innings), Wright sports a 3.14 ERA with a 129:39 K:BB.