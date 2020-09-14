Wright (1-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Nationals.

Wright has struggled over most of his appearances this year as he was charged with losses in four of his five starts. Sunday's start matched his longest start of the season. Although he wasn't particularly dominant, Atlanta's offense provided him with considerable support against Max Scherzer, allowing Wright to secure his first major-league win. With several other starters slated to return next week, Wright's next start should come Sunday on the road against the Mets.