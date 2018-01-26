The Braves invited Wright to spring training with the major-league club.

Wright received a promotion to High-A Florida at the beginning of August, and went on to post a 3.18 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 11.1 innings throughout the rest of the season. He dazzles with a mid-90's fastball and also has a plus curveball and slider in his repertoire. Looking ahead, the right-hander could immediately make the next step and begin the 2018 season at Double-A Mississippi, but that may very well depend on his performance this spring.