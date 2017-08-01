Wright was promoted to High-A Florida on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

The No. 5 overall pick breezed through his first three professional appearances with the Braves' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, so he'll skip a level and try his hand against Florida State League competition. As a polished right-hander who played at one of the top college programs at Vanderbilt, Wright could have a quicker path to the big leagues than many of his fellow pitchers that were first-round selections in June's first-year player draft. Wright probably won't receive much more usage during the remainder of the 2017 campaign, however, as he had already amassed 103.1 innings with Vanderbilt this season prior to being drafted.