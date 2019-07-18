Braves' Kyle Wright: Expected to start Thursday
Wright was scratched from his scheduled turn Wednesday at Triple-A Gwinnett and is expected to be called up to start Thursday's series opener against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Due to a pair of off days next week, the Braves could have gotten by with a shortened rotation while Max Fried (finger) is on the mend, but Wright will be added to the mix to afford the other starters an extra day of rest. Wright hasn't appeared in the majors since mid-April after serving up 11 runs on 15 hits and 10 walks over 14 innings in his three starts this season. He has looked sharp of late over his last five turns at Gwinnett, posting a 1.99 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 37:8 K:BB across 31.2 innings.
