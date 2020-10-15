Wright lasted just two thirds of an inning at the start of Wednesday's blowout loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS, allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks.

Wright allowed the first seven of the playoff-record 11 runs the Dodgers scored in the first inning. He seemed to be settling down after allowing a single and a double to start the game, recording a pair of groundouts, but he proceeded to allow the next five batters to reach base, including back-to-back homers by Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios. While the Braves likely didn't anticipate Wright struggling quite this much, they presumably didn't have particularly high expectations for him, as he owns a career 6.22 ERA in 63.2 big-league innings.