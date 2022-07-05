Wright didn't factor into the decision during Monday's 6-3 victory over St. Louis, allowing an unearned run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts in four innings.

By the second inning Atlanta had jumped out to a six-run lead, but manager Brian Snitker opted to play it safe and remove Wright after the fourth with the top of St. Louis' order due up a third time in the fifth. The four frames, two strikeouts and 71 pitches all represent low marks for the 26-year-old, who dropped his ERA to 2.91 with the near scoreless outing. He lines up for another start over the weekend against Washington.