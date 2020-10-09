Wright allowed three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a win over the Marlins on Thursday in Game 3 of the NLDS. He struck out seven.

Wright had to wiggle out of some trouble in the first inning and again in the third. There was not much drama otherwise as Wright kept the Marlins off the scoreboard and the bullpen did the same to complete the Braves' shutout and clinch a trip to the NLCS. Wright endured some major struggles at the highest level in 2019, but he's been better this season and especially lately, not shooting himself in the foot with the walks (five walks in his last 19 innings).