Wright (4-2) earned the win over Miami on Saturday, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six.

The southpaw escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, and it was relatively smooth sailing for him from there as he didn't allow multiple baserunners in any other frame. Wright was pulled after five innings due to throwing 91 pitches, but the one-run lead at the time of his departure held up, allowing him to pick up the victory. This was Wright's first win in May, though he had only one poor outing in the other three appearances. He'll carry a 2.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 56:16 K:BB into his next start, which lines up to come at home against the Phillies next week.