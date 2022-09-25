Wright (20-5) gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings to earn the win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday.

Wright held the Phillies scoreless into the sixth inning until Bryce Harper took him deep for a two-run shot. Nevertheless, Wright received enough run support and lasted long enough on 97 pitches to earn his 20th win of the season. Wright is the first pitcher to reach 20 wins in all of MLB this year, and it appears that he may finish the season as the only pitcher to reach that important milestone. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Mets.