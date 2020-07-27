Wright is slated to start Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay.
As expected, Wright's inclusion on the pitching schedule confirms that he'll begin the season as the fifth man in the Atlanta rotation. With Cole Hamels (triceps) on the 45-day injured list, Wright should have the opportunity to stick in the rotation for the majority of the season if his performance warrants it. Jhoulys Chacin, Touki Toussaint, Josh Tomlin and Bryse Wilson wait in the wings as potential replacements in the event Wright struggles in his initial starts.