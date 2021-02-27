Wright will start Atlanta's Grapefruit League opener Sunday against the Rays, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The right-hander is in the mix for a potential vacancy in the team's rotation to begin the season if Mike Soroka (Achilles) isn't quite ready to go for Opening Day. Wright struggled to a 5.21 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 30:24 K:BB through 38 innings last year, but the 25-year-old did close out the 2020 regular season with three straight quality starts and may be ready to take the next step forward in his development.