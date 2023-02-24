Wright (shoulder) was "definitely very encouraged" by how Friday's bullpen session went, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wright threw 23 fastballs and wound up unintentionally surpassing the targeted 85 mph mark for much of the session. It was Wright's first regular bullpen session of the spring as he works his way back from right shoulder discomfort and the pitcher said his "arm felt as fresh as it's been in a while." While Wright wasn't ready to definitively say he'll be ready for his first regular-season rotation turn, he does full expect to be.