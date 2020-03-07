Wright gave up two runs on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out five in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Making his first start of the spring after two relief appearances, Wright faced a lineup primarily composed of bench players and minor leaguers and cruised through two scoreless innings before running into trouble in the third. The 24-year-old still has strong numbers through 8.1 innings with a 2.16 ERA and 12:2 K:BB, but with Sean Newcomb and Felix Hernandez also pitching well this spring, Wright may have to begin the season back at Triple-A Gwinnett rather than breaking camp in the big-league rotation.