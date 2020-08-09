Wright (0-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over six innings as Atlanta was downed 5-0 by the Phillies. He struck out three.

The young right-hander traded goose eggs with veteran Jake Arrieta until the fourth inning, when Wright served up homers to J.T. Realmuto and Jay Bruce. Wright did throw 91 pitches (59 strikes), but his inability to consistently command his plus raw stuff continues to hold him back in the bigs. He'll look to rein in his 6.75 ERA during his next start, scheduled for Friday in Miami.