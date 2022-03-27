Wright is a frontrunner for one of the final two rotation spots in Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wright has yet to have consistent success at the big-league level, as he has a career 6.56 ERA across 70 innings. Still, he's only 26 years old and also turned in three scoreless innings in his first Grapefruit League outing of 2022. Despite his current standing, Wright has one minor-league option remaining so the team could ultimately opt to rely on Tucker Davidson or Kyle Muller in the rotation to begin the campaign.