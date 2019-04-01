Braves' Kyle Wright: Issues five walks in 2019 debut
Wright (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out four in a loss to the Phillies on Sunday night.
Nerves may have been an issue early on, as Wright handed out three consecutive free passes in the first inning of his very first big-league start. He eventually settled down and was decent the rest of the way outside of a homer and a HBP; two of the three runs charged to Wright crossed the plate after he exited the game. He will look for better results this weekend against the Marlins at home.
