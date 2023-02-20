Wright (shoulder) told reporters on Monday that he expects to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wright received a cortisone injection in January, and it put the right-hander behind schedule after it halted his normal offseason schedule. The 27-year-old won't be rushed, and Bowman notes that he likely won't make any starts during the first couple weeks of Grapefruit League action. Wright won a league-high 21 games for the Braves in 2022, and while fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his progress this spring, there's a good chance he's a strong option again for the 2023 campaign.