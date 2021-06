Wright (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on four hits and three walks over two innings as Atlanta was downed 7-3 by the Mets. He struck out one.

It was a rough night for the right-hander, who got chased from the game after 55 pitches (29 strikes). Despite the poor outing, Wright and his career 6.56 ERA could be needed for one more turn through the rotation before Max Fried (finger) is able to rejoin the staff.