Braves' Kyle Wright: Moved up to Gwinnett
Wright was called up to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.
Wright had logged a 3.70 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 20 starts for Double-A Mississippi at the time of this promotion. In addition, he posted a 105:43 K:BB with a 0.5 HR/9 through 109.1 innings. The 22-year-old right-hander will get his first taste of action at the Triple-A level in the coming days. Wright employs a mid-90s fastball to go along with a plus curveball and slider. He will take Kolby Allard's spot in the rotation.
