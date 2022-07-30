Wright (13-4) earned the win Friday against the Diamondbacks after allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 6.2 innings.

Wright allowed single runs during the fourth and fifth innings but otherwise kept Arizona off the board. It was the right-hander's fourth consecutive quality start, and he's picked up a victory in each of those contests. Wright has won six of his past seven outings dating back to mid-June, and he has a 2.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB over 43 innings during that stretch.