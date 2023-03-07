Wright (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday and live batting practice Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
If those workouts go off without a hitch, Wright should be able to make his Grapefruit League debut sometime next week. That would allow him to fit in three exhibition starts before camp breaks, and he could then feasibly take the ball in Atlanta's second regular-season series against the Cardinals. The 27-year-old right-hander has been working through a shoulder issue that popped up in January and required a cortisone injection.
