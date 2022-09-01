Wright (17-5) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over seven scoreless innings.

Wright completed seven scoreless frames for the second straight contest, and he consequently took over the major-league lead with his 17th victory. The right-hander allowed at least one baserunner in six of his seven frames but didn't give up any extra-base hits and was aided by a pair of double plays. Wright has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, supplementing his league-best win total with a 2.85 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 150:43 K:BB over 154.2 innings.