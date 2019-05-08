Wright was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

As expected, Wright will join the Braves ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers to provide length out of the bullpen after long reliever Josh Tomlin was used for four innings Tuesday. In three starts for the big club earlier in the season, Wright posted a 7.07 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB in 14 innings. Grant Dayton was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

