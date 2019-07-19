Wright (0-3) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following his spot start against the Nationals on Thursday.

With Max Fried (finger) and Kevin Gausman (foot) still on the IL and Mike Foltynewicz trying to find his 2018 form in Triple-A, the Braves needed someone to make a spot start. Wright had struggled in each of his prior three starts, but this one was his worst. He went 2.2 innings while allowing seven runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts. That bumped his ERA up to a 9.72 on the year. The Braves figure to get Gausman back Sunday and Fried towards the back-end of next week, which means they won't be needing Wright anytime soon unless another injury within the rotation occurs.