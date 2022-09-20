Wright (19-5) allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Monday. He struck out seven.

Wright has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, and he made his layup at home against the Nats to continue his breakout campaign. No other pitcher in baseball has more than 17 wins, so Wright has a real shot to be the first and only pitcher to reach 20 wins in 2022. The right-hander has had a couple hiccups in the second half where you wouldn't expect them, but regardless he's 8-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 10 starts since the All-Star break.