Wright (21-5) earned the win against the Mets on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking one over five innings.

Wright picked up his league-leading 21st win Saturday, tossing 62 of 87 pitches for strikes. He limited the damage to just two runs despite allowing eight baserunners and only striking out three Mets batters. Atlanta seems to be limiting Wright's innings lately, as he has completed six innings once since Sept. 1. The righty now has a 3.19 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.