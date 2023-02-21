Wright (shoulder) played catch on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Wright received a cortisone injection in January to help push through a bit of right shoulder discomfort and he is currently behind the other pitchers at Atlanta's camp in Florida, but the expectation is that the 27-year-old will be ready for the beginning of the 2023 regular season. He broke out to the tune of a 21-5 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB over 180.1 innings (30 starts) last year.