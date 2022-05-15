Wright allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Pares in 11 innings. He had nine strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The right-hander surrendered six runs his last time out but bounced back Sunday by generating 14 swinging strikes on 86 total pitches. The Atlanta infield struggled defensively with three errors on the day, leading to two unearned runs for Wright, which may have also cost him a shot at the win. He's without a victory in his past three starts and has a 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB across 42 innings this season.